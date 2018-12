Have your say

Stoke Rochford Seniors Winter Warmer competition was an individual stableford using the pars and stroke indices of another course - Cheatham Hall.

Winner with 39 points was David Hamilton.

He finished a point clear of runner up Alan Dolby on 38, with Mike Nixon third on 37.

Overall after seven rounds Brian White and Brian Keightley share the lead with 21 points, while Alan Dolby and Phil White each have 18.