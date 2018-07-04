Hamilton Tennis Club: Wimbledon fever boost for open day

Have your say

More than 60 prospective new players, of all ages, turned out for Hamilton Tennis Club’ second open day of the season on Saturday.

Maggie Saunders and her team of volunteers were delighted with the response with senior club members on hand for coaching in the art of backhands, forehands, volleys and serves.

The Melton club is following up with a free session of junior group coaching on Saturday starting at 8.45am with the mini red players (aged four and five). The older red group comes next from 9.15am to 10am and the older age groups will follow.

* On the match scene, Hamilton’s ladies third team of Nicky Herbert and Jan Jackson, Davina Adams and Jude Plumb, and Pat Woolston with Chris Stevens beat Hinckley Fourths 9-0.

The result keeps their outside chance of promotion alive ahead of their final match against Roundhill at home.

* The men’s second team secured their position in Division 3A with a resounding 8-1 win over Leicester Forest East Fourths.

Andy Douglas and Ben Catlin, and Mike Crane with Joe Jackson won a maximum three sets each, while Andy Stevens and Doug Hacking added two.

* Hamilton’s men’s fifth team lost 6-3 to Rothley Sixths.

Simon Bligh and Steve Plaistow won two sets, and Patrick Whenham-Bossy and Graham Brown won the other, while Nathan Morgan and Steve Webbon just missed out.

* The ladies’ second team lost 6-3 to leaders Desford Firsts, with Polly Dolby and Tracy White winning two sets.

Lesley Greaves and Cindy Coulter also won a set, but Eileen Merrison and Jan Jackson could not add to the tally.

Their next match at David Lloyd was abandoned by a persistent fire alarm which could not be silenced.

* The men’s third team of Doug Hacking and Craig Tracey, Will Harrison and Ciaran Boylan, and Barrie Farnsworth with Patrick Belcher lost 9-0 to Charnwood Seconds.

* In the team tennis league, formerly Aegon, Hamilton’s team secured their only win of the season with a 4-2 victory over fellow strugglers Loughborough.

Ben Catlin and Joe Jackson won their singles and Ben and Andy Douglas teamed up to win their doubles.

* In the veterans’ leagues, the ladies’ second team drew 4-4 with Leicester Forest East 3.

Both pairs of Jan Jackson and Nicky Herbert, and Eileen Merrison with Maggie Saunders won two sets.

The men’s third team of Patrick Whenham-Bossy and Graham Brown, and Steve Plaistow with Patrick Belcher drew 4-4 with Rutland Academy.

Both pairs took two sets.

The ladies’ third team of lost 5-3 to David Lloyd Thirds, with two sets for Jo Draper-Moore and Jude Plumb, and the other from Christine Stanley and Suzan Galloway.

The ladies’ first team of lost 5-3 to Leicester Forest East.

Lesley Greaves and Margaret Roskell claimed two sets, and Margaret Heggs and Sue Harrison took the other.

The men’s first team of Steve Thompson and Edwin Shufflebotham, and Joe Cunningham with Graham Hall lost 8-0 to Ashby.