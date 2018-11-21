Hamilton Tennis Club: Three in a row for Winter League team

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s fourth team came through a very close match 5-3 against Rutland TA to record their third win in a row.

Stuart Posnett and Patrick Whenham-Bossy won two sets, while Steve Plaistow and Joe Cunningham won three, including a tie-break from set point down which swung the match in their favour.

* The ladies’ first team of Tracy White and Margaret Heggs and Sue Corfield and Margaret Roskell continued their chase for promotion with victory over Syston Northfields Seconds.

The 7-1 win included a four-set maximum for Tracy and Margaret.

* Hamilton’s men’s third team of Mark Ashman and Fraser Rabbit-Dalby, and Edwin Shufflebotham and Craig Tracey gained a narrow 5-3 win over Oadby Granville Thirds.

Mark and Fraser secured three sets to turn the match in Hamilton’s favour.

* The ladies’ third team of Jo Draper-Moore and Linda Hallam, and Nicky Herbert with Maggie Saunders lost out 8-0 to a Leicester University side clearly in a division way too low for their ability.

* The men’s second team of Doug Hacking and David Gildove, and Ciaran Boylan with Will Harrison had the same problem against the university with the same 8-0 result.

* Victoria Firsts were too good for Hamilton’s men’s first team of Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson, and Jimmi Cox with Ben Catlin.

Andy and Joe won the consolation set in a 7-1 defeat.

* The ladies’ second team of Polly Dolby and Jan Jackson, and Margaret Shufflebotham with Jude Plumb met a Desford side which was too strong, and lost 8-0.