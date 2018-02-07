Hamilton Tennis Club teams end Winter League campaign on high note

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club teams were finally able to complete their Winter League fixtures after a number of weather-enforced postponements.

The ladies’ first team of Sue Corfield, Margaret Roskell, Sue Harrison and Polly Dolby gained a hard-earned 4-4 draw with Hinckley Seconds with both pairs winning two sets each.

This result ensured the team retained a mid-table position in Group Five.

Hamilton’s mens third team of Matt Daniel, Craig Tracey, Edwin Shufflebotham and Selwyn Carter went one better when they defeated Hinckley’s third team by five sets to three.

Matt and Craig won three sets, while Edwin and Selwyn took two.

The result kept the team above the relegation positions.

The men’s fourth team of Fraser Dalby, Steve Plaistow, Joe Cunningham and David Hall saved their best for last as they gained one of their best results of the season.

They beat Medbourne Seconds by six sets to two, with both pairs winning three sets.