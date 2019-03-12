Hamilton Tennis Club: Super seniors kick off season with win

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club is preparing for the start of the summer season with match practices under way despite last week’s unfavourable weather.

Coach Richard Physick is putting all the players through their paces, including the juniors.

Club members will be looking forward to seeing plenty of new faces when they hold their open day on Saturday, April 6.

The first team in action this year was the men’s super seniors (over 60s) team of Doug Hacking, Steve Thompson, Barrie Farnsworth and Joe Cunningham who beat Enderby 6-2 in a closely-contested match.

Doug and Steve led the way with a maximum four-set haul, while Barrie and Joe chipped in with two sets for the win.