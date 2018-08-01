Hamilton Tennis Club’s mixed teams lead the way

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club enjoyed a good week as its teams chalked up three wins in the mixed and veteran leagues.

The second mixed team of Doug Hacking and Jessi Jackson, Ciaran Boylan and Margaret Shufflebotham, and Andy Stevens with Sue Corfield won 6-3 against Leicestershire C.

Doug and Jessi led the team with a maximum three sets.

There was a bigger win for the third mixed team who saw off Kegworth Seconds 8-1, with Craig Tracey and Cindy Coulter, and Barrie Farnsworth with Jude Plumb achieving maximum three sets each.

Graham Hall and Eileen Merrison chipped in with two sets for a convincing win.

But tiebreaks prove the undoing of the mixed first team against Stoney Stanton Seconds.

The pairs of Andy Douglas and Margaret Shufflebotham, Mike Crane and Margaret Heggs, and Joe Jackson with Emily Harrison each won a set in a 6-3 defeat, but Hamilton lost four tie-breaks which could easily have turned the match in their favour.

* In the veterans leagues, Hamilton’s ladies’ third team of Suzan Galloway and Mary Corvin, and Jo Draper-Moore with Chris Stevens recorded their first win of the season.

Both pairs won three sets in a 6-2 victory against Charnwood’s fifth team.

The ladies’ veterans second team lost 6-2 to Lutterworth Firsts.

The pairs of Dee Adams-Hughes and Jude Plumb, and Maggie Saunders with Eileen Merrison won one set each.

And Hamilton’s men’s veterans first team of Craig Tracey and Steve Thompson, and Doug Hacking with David Gildove lost 6-2 to Wigston.

Craig and Steve won both sets.