Hamilton Tennis Club rate open day a success

Hamilton Tennis Club held its open day on Saturday and despite cold and wet conditions, a surprising number of adults and children turned out.

Club volunteers helped on each of the six courts under the supervision of club coach Lewis Fisher.

The visitors enjoyed a variety of tennis activities and by the end of the day Hamilton had many new adult members as well as children keen to return for further coaching.

On Saturday, Lewis will again be on hand to give coaching and any juniors who missed the open day sessions are welcome to attend a free session and try tennis hopefully under clearer skies.

* On the league scene, Hamilton’s ladies super seniors first team of Rosie Gildove, Margaret Roskell, Lesley Greaves and Cindy Coulter lost 7-1 to Hinckley, with Rosie and Margaret winning a set to avoid a whitewash.

But the ladies’ second team’s match against Charnwood was rained off.