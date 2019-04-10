Hamilton Tennis Club pleased with open day response

Hamilton Tennis Club’s first open day of the season drew a great turnout of 80, including juniors from four years upwards, parents and adults.

Head coach Richard Physick, Tom and Matt from GSM, and Hamilton’s team of volunteers were delighted with the response from those wanting to try tennis at the club’s Tennis Avenue home.

The senior members were kept busy all day giving everyone the chance to hit hundreds of tennis balls and coaching them in the art of backhands, forehands, volleys and serves.

The juniors particularly enjoyed trying to hit their parents and relations at the opposite end of the court, but fortunately only with soft red balls.

* On the match scene, Hamilton’s men’s super seniors team of David Gildove, Steve Thompson, Barrie Farnsworth and Steve Plaistow beat Charnwood 6-2, thanks to a maximum four sets from David and Steve.