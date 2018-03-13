Hamilton Tennis Club pipped in summer league opener

Hamilton Tennis Club opened its summer season of fixtures last week with a mens super seniors match (formerly over 60s) against Oadby Granville.

Barrie Farnsworth and Steve Thompson led the team with three sets, but despite two very close matches, Doug Hacking and David Gildove were unable to gain the vital rubber for a draw and the team eventually lost 5-3.

The club are again fielding a full range of teams – men’s, ladies’, mixed, seniors and super-seniors – in the Leicestershire Leagues which mostly start in early May except the super-seniors.

Now that the weather has improved, match practice and team selections are well under way as players look forward to another enjoyable season.