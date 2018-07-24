Hamilton Tennis Club: Mixed start as season switches

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s mixed teams are the main focus of attention now the men’s and ladies’ league matches are almost complete.

The third team beat Carisbrooke C by seven sets to two, led by a maximum haul from Craig Tracey and Cindy Coulter.

Ciaran Boylan and Jan Jackson, and Barrie Farnsworth with Jude Plumb both won two sets.

* The first mixed team of Joe Jackson and Emily Harrison, Andy Douglas and Jessi Jackson, and Andy Stevens with Margaret Heggs had a tough start and lost 8-1 to near neighbours Syston Northfields Seconds.

Andy and Jessi recorded the consolation set.

* The fourth mixed team of Pat Woolston and Patrick Whenham-Bossy, Selwyn Carter and Jan Jackson, and Graham Brown with Nicky Herbert lost 9-0 to Rothley.

* Hamilton’s men’s fifth team of Steve Plaistow and Steve Webbon, Patrick Whenham-Bossy and Graham Brown, and Ian Scotland with Stuart Posnett lost 8-1 to Quorn in their final match of the season, the two Steves winning the consolation set.

* In the veterans leagues, the ladies’ first team defeated Market Harborough 6-2.

Penny Hallam and Margaret Heggs, and Tracy White with Margaret Roskell both took three sets.

The ladies’ second team pipped Harborough’s second team 5-3, with Jude Plumb and Pat Woolston winning a maximum four sets, and Jan Jackson with Nicky Herbert taking the other.

* The men’s veterans teams have found the going much tougher.

The first team of Steve Thompson and Craig Tracey, and Barrie Farnsworth with Graham Hall lost 7-1 to Birstall, with Steve and Craig winning the set.

The men’s second team went down by the same scoreline to Leicester University, with Selwyn Carter and Graham Hall winning the consolation set.

But the third team managed a 4-4 draw with Desford

Both pairs of Stuart Posnett and John Simon, and Patrick Whenham-Bossy with Graham Brown won two sets.