Hamilton Tennis Club men’s teams enjoy fine week

Hamilton Tennis Club are close to completing their Winter League fixtures and the men’s second team cemented their league status with a crucial win last week.

Doug Hacking, Andy Stevens, Nigel Crymble and Will Harrison beat Birstall by five sets to three to retain their position in Group Seven.

Doug and Andy won three sets and Nigel and Will won two.

* The men’s first team of Andy Douglas, Joe Jackson, Ben Catlin and Mike Crane continued their push for promotion from Group Four with a 6-2 win over

Birstall. Both pairs won three sets.

* Hamilton’s men’s third team of Barrie Farnsworth, Craig Tracey, Graham Hall and Selwyn Carter saw off Birstall 7-1 to comfortably retain their position in Group 10.

Barrie and Craig took a maximum four sets, while Graham and Selwyn won three.

* The ladies’ third team of Chris Stevens, Jan Jackson, Jo Draper-Moore and Linda Hallam won 5-3 in their relegation battle with Leicestershire D.

The result sent their opponents down, with three sets to Chris and Jan, and two for Jo and Linda.