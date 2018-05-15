Hamilton Tennis Club: Men’s fourth team seal big win

Have your say

Last week served up more mixed results for Hamilton Tennis Club.

The men’s fourth team of Graham Hall and Dan Belcher, Selwyn Carter and Ciaran Boylan, and Steve Plaistow with Simon Bligh recorded a 7-2 win over Carisbrooke H, with maximum three sets for the first two pairs.

* The ladies’ first team of Tracy White and Margaret Roskell, Penny Hallam and Margaret Heggs, and Sue Corfield with Jessi Jackson also won 7-2, against near neighbours Syston Northfields Seconds.

Hamilton’s first two pairs both won all three of their sets.

* The ladies’ third team of Nicky Herbert and Jan Jackson, Davina Adams and Jude Plumb, and Pat Woolston with Chris Stevens were pipped 5-4 by Market Bosworth.

Nicky and Jan took two sets, but a tie-break loss for Pat and Chris swung the match in Bosworth’s favour.

* Hamilton’s men’s second team of Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson, Ben Catlin and Jimmi Cox, and Mike Crane with Andy Stevens lost 8-1 to Rothley Ivanhoe, Mike and Andy gaining the consolation set.

A 9-0 whitewash befell the weakened men’s third team of Will Harrison and Steve Thompson, Barrie Farnsworth and Craig Tracey, and Selwyn Carter with Ciaran Boylan at the hands of Leicester University.

* The ladies’ super seniors second team won their first match of the season against Charnwood.

Pat Woolston and Jan Jackson won three sets, while two from Mary Corvin and Carolyn Siddall clinched the win.

* The men’s team of Mike Crane, Andy Douglas, Andy Stevens and Will Harrison lost 6-0 to Knighton in the Leicestershire Team Tennis League.