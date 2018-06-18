Hamilton Tennis Club look to cash in on Wimbledon buzz

Hamilton Tennis Club will be getting ready for the Wimbledon buzz by holding an open day on Saturday, June 30 with two separate sessions.

The first will be from 10am to noon, and the second from 2pm to 4pm, with all ages and abilities, including families, welcome to try tennis at either.

Senior players will be on hand to help and racquets can be provided, but visitors must wear suitable clothes and trainers.

* Members recently held their regular club night tournament with 24 members taking part.

With some handicaps for stronger players, the winners were Stuart Posnett and Margaret Shufflebotham, with Ciaran Boylan and Eileen Merrison the runners-up.

* On the match scene, Hamilton ladies’ first team of Emily Harrison and Margaret Roskell, Penny Hallam and Margaret Heggs, and Jessi Jackson with Rosie Gildove continued to produce the best results with a 9-0 win over Enderby.

Next week will be a crucial fixture when they host Medbourne, their closest challengers for promotion.

* The ladies’ second team of Tracy White, Polly Dolby, Lesley Greaves, Cindy Coulter, Margaret Shufflebotham and Sue Harrison gained a 7-2 win over Leicester Forest East Thirds to calm their relegation fears.

Tracy and Polly, and Lesley with Cindy scored a maximum three sets.

* The ladies’ third team lost the tightest of matches to David Lloyd Thirds by six sets to three, with five of the nine sets decided by tie-breaks.

Jan Jackson and Nicky Herbert won two sets, while Linda Hallam and Maggie Saunders won one.

* The men’s second team of Mike Crane and Andy Stevens, Jimmi Cox and Joe Jackson, and Ben Catlin with Andy Douglas lost 6-3 to Market Bosworth, with each pair winning a set.

* There was a 9-0 defeat for the men’s fifth team of Patrick Whenham-Bossy, Graham Brown, David Mckain, Steve Plaistow, John Colemen and Stuart Posnett against Medbourne Seconds, with all the close sets going the other way.