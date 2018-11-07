Hamilton Tennis Club ladies hold league leaders

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club had another week of mixed results, with the highlight come from the ladies’ first team.

The pairings of Penny Hallam and Margaret Heggs, and Tracy White with Jessi Jackson went up against top-of-the-table David Lloyd Firsts and gained a well-earned 4-4 draw, with both pairs winning two sets.

* The men’s fourth team were also on form as they won 6-2 against Rothley Fifths.

Graham Brown and Steve Plaistow led the team with a maximum four sets, while Patrick Whenham-Bossy and Stuart Posnett weighed in with two sets for a rare win.

* The men’s third team also won by the same scoreline against Kegworth Seconds.

Barrie Farnsworth and Mark Ashman won a maximum four sets, while Steve Thompson and Fraser Rabbit-Dalby won two sets for a comfortable win.

* Hamilton’s ladies’ second team mirrored their first team with a 4-4 draw against Oadby Granville Thirds.

Rosie Gildove and Margaret Roskell won three sets, including a final set tie-break to secure the draw, and Sue Harrison with Eileen Merrison won the other set.

* The men’s second team were edged out 5-3 in a close match with Westfields where the result hinged on tie-breaks.

Doug Hacking and Andy Stevens won two sets, while Will Harrison and Ciaran Boylan took one.

* Hamilton’s men’s first team of Ben Catlin and Jimmi Cox, and Andy Douglas with Joe Jackson lost 7-1 to a strong Melton Mowbray second team.

Ben and Jimmi claimed the consolation set.