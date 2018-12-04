Hamilton Tennis Club ladies hit form to secure safety

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team ensured their safety in Group Six with a 5-3 win over Carisbrooke C.

Lesley Greaves and Eileen Merrison won three sets, while Sue Harrison and Margaret Shufflebotham won two for their second successive victory.

The ladies’ third team of Jude Plumb and Dee Hughes, and Nicky Herbert with Jo Draper-Moore beat David Lloyd Thirds by five sets to three to maintain their chance of promotion.

Jude and Dee led the team with maximum four sets.

* The men’s fourth team kept their faint promotion chances alive with victory over Houghton’s third team.

The pairs of Graham Brown and Patrick Whenham-Bossy, and Graham Hall with Steve Plaistow completed a clean sweep 8-0 win, but their promotion hopes still rely on the results of other teams.

* Hamilton’s ladies’ first team of Penny Hallam and Margaret Heggs, and Sue Corfield with Jessi Jackson lost their unbeaten tag when they lost 6-2 to a strong Loughborough Greenfields team.

Penny and Margaret won both Hamilton sets which puts them level on points with leaders David Lloyd Firsts.

They now need just one point from their last match to top the group.

* The men’s first team of Ben Catlin, Jimmi Cox, Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson drew 4-4 with Leicestershire B, with two sets for each pair.

But they remain in danger of relegation despite the draw.