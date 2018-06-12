Hamilton Tennis Club: Ladies find winning formula

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s ladies’ third team fought back to pull off an impressive 6-3 win against Victoria Thirds last week.

The result looked unlikely after the first round of matches, but the pairings of Jan Jackson and Nicky Herbert, Davina Adams and Jude Plumb, and Pat Woolston with Linda each won two sets to cap a fine team performance.

* The ladies’ first team of Emily Harrison, Margaret Roskell, Penny Hallam, Margaret Heggs, Sue Corfield and Jessi Jackson continued their push for promotion with a convincing 9-0 win over Rothley Ivanhoe Fourths.

* Hamilton’s men’s fourth team of Ciaran Boylan and Selwyn Carter, Graham Hall and Dan Belcher, and Joe Cunningham with Patrick Belcher pipped Gynsill 5-4. Ciaran and Selwyn led the way with a maximum three sets, as the other pairs chipped in with a set each.

* Sue Harrison and Margaret Shufflebotham, and Eileen Merrison with Tracy White both won two sets for the ladies’ second team against Westfields Firsts.

This set up Cindy Coulter and Rosie Gildove to win the vital fifth set and clinch a 5-4 win.

* A much-changed men’s third team of Craig Tracey and Doug Hacking, Will Harrison and Ciaran Boylan, and Edwin Shufflebotham with Stan Pasiak lost 5-4 to Leicestershire H.

Will and Ciaran won two sets, as did Craig and Doug with two tie-break sets.

The men’s second team lost 7-2 to top team Stoney Stanton.

Mike Crane and Andy Stevens, and Ben Catlin with Jimmi Cox took a consolation set apiece.

* The ladies’ veterans third team of Jo Draper-Moore and Chris Stevens, and Linda Hallam with Christine Stanley found themselves up against a strong Hinckley third team and lost 8-0.