Hamilton Tennis Club ladies clinch promotion and title

Hamilton Tennis Club’s ladies’ first team clinched promotion last week as they ended the league season top of Division 4A.

The team of Emily Harrison, Margaret Roskell, Jessi Jackson, Margaret Heggs, Sue Corfield and Rosie Gildove sealed the feat with a 7-2 win over Newtown Linford.

Roskell and Harrison completed the matches unbeaten, while Heggs and Hallam conceded only one set.

The team were all set to celebrate during their last match against bottom team Gynsill Thirds, but their opponents conceded the match.

The other two members of the victorious team were Penny Hallam and Tracy White.

* The men’s third team gained a nail-biting 5-4 win over Market Bosworth.

Will Harrison and Ciaran Boylan won one set, while Doug Hacking and Craig Tracey won two sets, and Steve Thompson with Edwin Shufflebotham also won two, including a match-winning tie-break.

* The ladies’ second team avoided the drop despite a 5-4 loss to Gynsill.

Polly Dolby and Eileen Merrison led the team with two sets, with Sue Harrison and Margaret Shufflebotham, and Lesley Greaves with Cindy Coulter winning one each.

* Hamilton’s men’s fifth team fielded only two pairs and lost 7-2 to top team Oaks and District Seconds.

Steve Plaistow and Nathan Morgans, and Graham Brown with Patrick Whenham-Bossy won one set each.

* The men’s fourth team of Joe Cunningham and Patrick Belcher, Graham Hall and Daniel Belcher, and Selwyn Carter with Nathan Morgans lost 8-1 to Westfields Thirds.

Joe and Patrick took the consolation set.

* Jude Plumb and Davina Adams, and Nicky Herbert with Jan Jackson saw the ladies’ veterans second team to a 7-1 win against Houghton, with Jude and Davina winning all four of their sets.

* The men’s veterans second team of Graham Hall and Selwyn Carter, and Joe Cunningham with Steve Plaistow lost 5-3 to Ashby, with Graham and Selwyn taking the three sets, and the ladies’ veterans third team of Jo Draper-Moore, Linda Hallam, Jan Brookes and Suzan Galloway lost 8-0 to high-flying Desford.