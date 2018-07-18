Hamilton Tennis Club ladies clinch promotion

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s ladies’ third team were delighted to clinch promotion after an 8-1 win against Roundhill Fourths.

Judith Plumb and Davina Adams, and Nicky Herbert with Jan Jackson won three sets each, with two sets for Pat Woolston and Chris Stevens.

* The men’s second team of Andy Douglas and Ben Catlin, Joe Jackson and Jimmi Cox, and Andy Stevens with Mike Crane whitewashed Newtown Linford 9-0 to finish in comfortably in mid-table.

But the men’s fourth team of Graham Hall and Patrick Belcher, who won two sets, Selwyn Carter and Joe Cunningham, who won one, and Patrick Whenham-Bossy with Simon Blake lost 6-3 to Hinckley.

The men’s third team of Barrie Farnsworth and Craig Tracy, Will Harrison and Ciaran Boylan, and Nathan Morgans with Steve Plaistow were relegated after a difficult season having struggled to field a settled team.

They lost 7-2 to Victoria, with a set apiece for Barrie and Craig, and Will with Ciaran.

* Hamilton ladies’ veterans first team gained an excellent 6-2 win over Leicestershire B in a match which was almost postponed because of the heat.

Penny Hallam and Tracy White led the team with four sets, and Sue Corfield and Polly Dolby won two.

The ladies’ veterans second team could not do quite as well as Jan Jackson and Nicky Herbert (one set), and Davina Adams with Eileen Merrison were beaten 5-3 by Loughborough.

The ladies’ veterans third team of Pat Woolston and Trish Barber, and Jo Draper-Moore with Christine Stanley lost 8-0 at Westfields.

Hamilton’s men’s veterans third team of Patrick Whenham-Bossy and Graham Brown, and Patrick Belcher with Stuart Posnett found the going almost as tough.

They lost 7-1 to Hinckley Seconds, with Patrick and Stuart taking the consolation set.