Hamilton Tennis Club - kings of the Castle

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s second team of Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson, Jimmi Cox and Mike Crane and Andy Stevens with Will Harrison secured a 6-3 win against Ashby Castle Thirds.

Andy and Joe won all three sets, while Jimmi and Mike took two and there was one for Andy and Will.

* The ladies’ first team of Emily Harrison and Margaret Roskell, Penny Hallam and Margaret Heggs, Jessi Jackson and Rosie Gildove continued their quest for promotion with a 6-2 win over Oakham Seconds, with one set unfinished.

Emily and Margaret led the team with three sets, with two for Penny and Margaret and one for Rosie and Jessi.

* The ladies’ third team were pipped 5-4 by Leicester University in a very close match which all hinged on the final set tie-break.

Jessi and Jan Jackson won two sets, while Davina Adams and Eileen Merrison, and Nicky Herbert with Pat Woolston both won one.

* Hamilton’s ladies second team of Sue Harrison and Margaret Shufflebotham, Lesley Greaves and Cindy Coulter, and Polly Dolby with Eileen Merrison lost a very long and close match, 6-3, to Rothley Ivanhoe Thirds.

Each pair won a set.

* The men’s fourth team also lost 5-4 to Wigston Seconds.

Graham Hall and Andy Stevens won two sets, while Selwyn Carter and Ciaran Boylan, and Joe Cunningham with Patrick Belcher both won a set.

* The men’s fifth team of Graham Brown and Patrick Whenham-Bossy, Nathan Morgans and Patrick Belcher, and Joe Cunningham with David Mckain lost 8-1 to Kegworth, Nathan and Patrick winning the consolation set.

And the men’s third team of Will Harrison and Craig Tracy, Edwin Shufflebotham with Selwyn Carter, and Dan Belcher with Graham Hall lost 9-0 to Belvoir Vale.

* In the veterans’ league, Hamilton’s men’s first team of Edwin Shufflebotham and Craig Tracey, and Steve Thompson with Dave Gildove narrowly lost 5-3 to Stoney Stanton Seconds.

Edwin and Craig won two sets, and Steve and Dave the other.

The men’s third team of Steve Plaistow and Patrick Whenham-Bossy, and Joe Cunningham with Graham Brown lost 8-0 to Oakham Seconds, and the ladies’ first team of Rosie Gildove and Margaret Roskell, and Polly Dolby with Margaret Shufflebotham were also whitewashed by Stoney Stanton.