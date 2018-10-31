Hamilton Tennis Club hit ruthless streak

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s first team were on fine form as they secured a whitewash win last week.

The pairings of Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson, and Ben Catlin with Will Harrison beat Leicestershire Police 8-0 in a very convincing display.

Hamilton’s ladies’ second team of Polly Dolby and Margaret Roskell, and Jan Jackson with Jessi Jackson also won heavily, 7-1 against Gynsill Seconds.

After many close rallies, home advantage just helped the ladies to their best result of the winter season so far.