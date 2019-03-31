Hamilton Tennis Club gearing up for Open Day

Hamilton Tennis Club is busy gearing up for their Open Day on Saturday, April 6.

The first of two sessions will be from 10am to noon, and the second from 2pm to 4pm.

People of all ages and abilities, including families, are welcome to go along to either session to try the sport, with Hamilton’s membership ranging in age from four years to 80-plus.

A coach and senior players will be on hand to help and racquets can be provided, with just suitable clothes and trainers required to take part.

A club spokesman said: “Tennis is a fun and sociable way to keep fit, but can be competitive for those more experienced players.”

Hamilton Tennis Club is based at the end of Tennis Avenue, off Sandy Lane.