Hamilton Tennis Club’s league schedule was badly hit by the freezing conditions last week, but there was still time for a celebration.

The Melton club’s men’s first team of Andy Douglas, Joe Jackson, Mike Crane and Andy Stevens clinched promotion from Group Four with a 6-2 win over Gynsill Seconds, with both pairs winning three sets.

Other squad members who helped achieve promotion during the season were captain Jimmi Cox, Ben Catlin and Steve Thompson.