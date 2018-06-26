Hamilton Tennis Club: First win for men’s third team; ladies boost promotion hopes

Hamilton Tennis Club’s ladies’ first team closed in on promotion after a surprisingly comfortable 9-0 win over closest rivals Medbourne.

The evening got off to a good start when third pair Sue Corfield and Jessi Jackson beat the visitors’ first pair and this continued as Emily Harrison and Margaret Roskell, and Penny Hallam with Margaret Heggs completed a clean sweep.

The team is bidding for a return to Division Three at the first attempt.

* The men’s third team has been unsettled all season, using more players than any other, but managed their first win last week against fellow relegation candidates Leicester Forest East Sixths.

Will Harrison and Ciaran Boylan led the team with a maximum three sets, including a match-clinching tie-break, and were well supported by another untried pair of Steve Thompson and Dan Belcher who won two sets.

* The ladies third team briefly went top of their division after recording an excellent 5-4 win over Birstall Watermead Seconds.

Nicky Herbert and Jan Jackson, and Jude Plumb with Linda Hallam won two sets, while Pat Woolston and Chris Stevens took the other.

* Hamilton’s men’s second team of Joe Jackson and Jimmi Cox, Andy Douglas and Ben Catlin, and Mike Crane with Doug Hacking lost 7-2 to leaders Oadby Granville, with one set each for Joe with Jimmi, and Andy with Ben.

* The men’s fourth team lost 7-2 to Ashby Castle Fifths, with one set each for Selwyn Carter and Nathan Morgan, and Graham Hall with Simon Bligh.

* Hamilton Tennis Club hosts their open day on Saturday when all are welcome to come and try the sport.

Sessions will be held from 10am to noon, and 2pm until 4pm, and is open to families and individuals of all ages and abilities.