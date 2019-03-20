Hamilton Tennis Club collect county awards treble

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club were rewarded for their Summer League successes at the Tennis Leicestershire Awards Evening.

Club representatives Maggie Saunders and Margaret Roskell were presented with certificates after their ladies’ first team won Division 4A and the mixed second team topped Division 6A.

There was another prize for the ladies’ first team for winning Winter League Division Five.

They receiving their prizes from Anne Keothavong, former British number one and current Federation Cup captain, and Leicestershire county president Mark

Cox, another former British number one.

Maggie was also among the nominees for volunteer of the year for her tremendous work for Hamilton including organising open days, assisting at junior coaching sessions and helping to bring new coach Richard Physick to the club.