Hamilton Tennis Club Christmas tournament serves up tight finish

Hamilton Tennis Club was pleased to hold its annual Christmas tournament last week, especially after being snowed off last year.

A total of 24 players, all wearing an assortment of Christmas fancy dress, played their usual format and changed partners every seven games, with the winners gaining points for every game won.

Extra points were awarded for fancy dress before everyone adjourned to the clubhouse for a well-earned Christmas dinner, when prizes were awarded.

Dee Hughes topped the points for the ladies, with Chris Stevens close behind, and the men’s competition was even closer with John Coleman and Ciaran Boylan level at the top.

Sue Harrison was awarded a prize for the best fancy dress and the celebrations continued long after the courts were in darkness.