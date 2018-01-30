Hamilton Tennids Club rewards its top performers

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club held their presentation evening for winners and runners-up in their annual club championships.

Pride of place went to the Jackson family where Joe won the men’s singles, beating Ben Catlin in the final, and Jessi won the ladies’ singles after defeating Penny Hallam.

Joe also won the men’s doubles with Andy Douglas as they saw off Mike Crane and Andy Stevens in the final.

The ladies’ doubles was won by Sue Corfield and Margaret Roskell, who beat Sue Harrison and Emily Harrison, and the mixed doubles was won by Sue Corfield and Jimmi Cox, with Mike Crane and Margaret Heggs the runners-up.

The veterans’ section was dominated by Nigel Crymble who won the men’s singles, as well as the doubles with Doug Hacking, and the mixed doubles with Margaret Heggs.

The ladies’ doubles was won by Polly Dolby and Margaret Roskell.

The qualifiers winners were Dan Belcher (men’s singles), Selwyn Carter and Keith Galloway (men’s doubles), Nicky Herbert (ladies’ singles), Nicky Herbert and Claire Miller (ladies’ doubles) and Tom Styles and Jan Jackson (mixed doubles).

The Wright Cup was presented to Tom Styles for his overall performances in the qualifiers and main events.