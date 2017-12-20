Greetham Valley golf: Top pairs extend perfect record

The snow finally cleared at Greetham Valley Golf Club to allow round four of the men’s Winter League to take place.

There were some surprising results, but the two most consistent teams both scored wins to maintain their 100 per cent record.

In League Three, Craig Allan and Darren Child had a fine win on the 18th green to pip Wayne Porter and Wayne Catt, while League 4 leaders Chris Ellis and Sam McCall had a comfortable 4 and 2 win over Neil Tee-Boon and Daniel Kettle.

The two pairs have clear leads in their respective leagues, but in the latter league the Toothill family – Neil and Wilby – also have a perfect record after having a bye.

League Two seems to be heading for an almighty scrap for the knockout spots with five teams at the top separated by only one point.

* In the Seniors Winter League, two teams maintained their 100 per cent record as Mike Hoye and Frank Maguire strolled to a comfortable 3 and 2 win over John Morfee and Mike Pare.

In League One, the strong pairing of Eddy Montgomery and Terry Jones were made to struggle possibly more than expected against Greg Harker and Roy Foster, who was standing in for Mike Maffei.