Greetham Valley golf: Storming start fires Kay to Turkey Trot win

Have your say

Entry was full once more for the ladies’ Turkey Trot at Greetham Valley Golf Club.

This year the Ropson family were celebrating after Kay headed the field of 45 with a score of 36 points.

The eight-handicapper made a scorching start with birdies on the first two holes and continued in this vein over the front nine which she completed in one-over gross for 22 points.

Failures on 11 and 14 pulled her back towards the chasing pack, but par finishes on the last three holes kept her at the top.

Peggy Smith (32) was delighted with her round of 35 points, including two pars on the par three six and 12, while third spot went to Diane Barnett (20) with 34.

* The annual Christmas Scramble was popular with 19 fourball groups setting out despite horrendous conditions, with low temperatures and a biting wind.

The team of Trevor Smith, George Brand, Steve Roche and Dee Hinch scored nett 60.4 to win thanks to six birdies and a bogey.

Craig Allan, Ian Cunningham, Andy Bell and Dee Ginnity were second with nett 63 followed by Leon Wyche, David O’Leary, Mike Pare and Pat Jamieson (nett 63.7)

Neil Crees, Packa Risi and Simon Bell took fourth place with nett 63.8, and Bryan Birchall, Peter Maksymiw, Mel Clark and Ellie Haughton completed the top five with nett 65.2.