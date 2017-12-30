Greetham Valley golf: Sophie tops tightly-packed leaderboard

Round four of the Greetham Valley Golf Club Ladies’ Order of Merit was held in bitterly cold conditions as 16 hardy souls took to the course.

The top three all scored 30 points, but on a countback Sophie Beardsall came out top thanks to a back nine score of 18 points.

Having had a good game in the previous round, Sophie achieved the win while playing off scratch and will play the next game off plus-1.

Pat Jamieson was second with a back nine countback of 17 points, and her handicap will be cut to 13.5.

Ever-improving young golfer Yasmin Bass completed the top three and was yet again up with the best.

She was disappointed with her back nine where she carded only 13 points, but that belied and accentuated her terrific performance on the front half of the course.

Fourth place went to Fay Taylor with 29 points, and Jackie Friend claimed fifth place with 28 points.