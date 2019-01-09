Greetham Valley golf: New captains drive into 2019

New Year’s Day saw the traditional Captains’ Drive-In at Greetham Valley as outgoing captains Paul Clegg, Sue Brand, Joe Sargood and Rob Gray were replaced by Steve Anderson, Liz Haughton, Luc Affleck and John Taylor.

Egged on by a boisterous crowd, all eight were required to take symbolic drives over the water on the 10th tee prior to a nine-hole competition and lunch.

There was a good turnout which was topped by Micky Fish who scored an outstanding 26 points, playing the front nine in level gross thanks to a birdie on the eighth. Sean Denholm was second over the front nine with 21 points, and on the back nine there was a tie for top spot between Brian Young and Tom McGrath with 20 points.

The chosen charity for incoming captains Steve and Liz is the local East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS), a network of volunteer doctors with specialist training who assist East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) at the scene of emergencies.