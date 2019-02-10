Great Dalby Primary School claim gala glory

Great Dalby Primary School maintained their good record in the pool after winning the Melton and Belvoir Schools Year 5 and 6 Swimming Gala last Thursday.

Pupils from 11 primary schools from across Melton and the Vale of Belvoir took part in the gala at Waterfield Leisure Centre.

Each school competed in a variety of races, including freestyle relays, backstroke, butterfly, breaststroke and freestyle.

Old Dalby finished second, and St Francis A claimed third position, while Scalford took the Spirit of the Games trophy for showing great teamwork, determination and self-belief throughout the event.

Great Dalby will now go on to represent Melton and Belvoir at the School Games Summer Championships, at Uppingham School Sports Centre, on June 28.

Melton and Belvoir School Sport would like to thank all of the volunteers who supported the gala, including John Ferneley College Young Leaders for time keeping, Schools Swimming for helping to organise and deliver the gala, and sponsors Melton Mowbray Lions Club.

Results: 1 Great Dalby, 2, Old Dalby, 3 St Francis A, 4 Stathern, 5 Harby, 6 Frisby, 7 St Francis B, 8 Buckminster, 9 Ab Kettleby, 10 St Mary’s, 11 Scalford.