Golf: Padmore leaves chasing pack trailing in Winter League

Round Three of the respective Winter Leagues took place at Greetham Valley Golf Club last week.

Monday rains whittled down the seniors field from 40 to 29 actual starters with almost a quarter of those withdrawing during the round.

Paddy Padmore stormed home with a winning score of 44 points, well clear of runner-up Ken Porter (37pts) who edged Stuart Dodd into third on a countback.

The ladies’ Winter League was also played out in foul weather on Saturday as only 10 hardy souls braved the rain and cold.

Kay Ropson and Lesley Young both played strongly in the conditions to score 35 and 34 points respectively, while third spot went to Steph Craft with 33.

The third round of the men’s Winter League was also played over the weekend with the weather being no kinder.

After three rounds several teams still defend 100 per cent win records with Keith Ross and James Langdon topping League One and Neil Tee-Boon and Daniel Kettle in pole position in League Three.

The veteran pairing of Wayne Terrett and Dennis Millington lead League Four, and Carl Causbrook and Paul Jenkinson head League Five.