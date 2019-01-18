Garthorpe tickets on sale for 2019 point-to-point season

With the point-to-point season well under way, tickets have gone on sale for this year’s meetings at Garthorpe Racecourse.

The course, which is situated five miles east of Melton on the B676, will host five meetings this year, starting with the traditional Cottesmore curtain-raiser on Sunday, February 24.

The Belvoir are next up on Sunday March 24, followed by the Quorn race meet on Sunday, April 28.

Melton Hunt Club host their big home meeting a fortnight later on Sunday, May 12, before the Meynell and South Staffs bring the season to a close on Saturday, June 1.

E-tickets are available for all meetings at £13 per person at www.midlandspointing.com with on-the-day admission set at £15 per person, including parking, and free for under 16s.