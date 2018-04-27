Garthorpe Racecourse to host first-ever flat races at Quorn meet

Racing finally returns to Garthorpe on Sunday with the Quorn point-to-point meet which will feature a first for the racecourse.

The Belvoir meeting had to be scrapped as snow and rain left the course waterlogged for the original meeting as well as the rearranged fixture.

But this weekend, weather permitting, Garthorpe will host two flat races for the first time as well as a national final.

First off in the eight-race card, at 1.30pm, is the PPORA Club Members Conditions Race, with 20 entries.

Caryto des Brosses has won his last three outings, all over the shorter 2m4f distance compared with the full three miles here, while Robin De Boss has also won his last three races, under novice rider James Hepburn and is also qualified for the Novice Rider final.

Other horses of note include recent winners Delkantra, Big Bang De Loire, and Medieval Chapel.

* The Men’s Open provides us with a head-to-head between two of the classiest point-to-point horses around in Hazel Hill and TheTalkingHorse.

Hazel Hill recently gave up a 12-race unbeaten run when second to Garde Ville at Sandon, but the winner was carrying nearly a stone less, while TheTalkingHorse has lost twice this season to Hazel Hill, but has recent winning form at Garthorpe.

Beyond these there are Curraigflemens, Toby Lerone and Arkilly Witness.

* There is little to separate the 10 runners in the Ladies’ Open on ratings, but one of the favourites, Lough Inch, has yet to run this season and has won five times at his local course and took eight wins last season.

The best recent form belongs to Blue Mountain Boy, who has won two Ladies’ Opens this season, but jockey Gina Andrews is booked for several rides in this race.

The very impressive Golden Tobouggan won here in February and will definitely be in with a chance.

* The feature race is the Dodson and Horrell PPORA Club Members Novice Riders Final, with a £1,000 prize fund and £600 to the winner.

All entrants have qualified by being placed in a series of races around the country, including William Money and jockey Connor Brace who have four wins this season and probably start as favourites.

Robin De Boss is also in the line-up and is a former Garthorpe winner, as is L’Eldorado who has won three of the last four starts.

* The Conditions race for horses aged nine and over has 19 entries, including the most recent winner Unseen.

Quorn-registered Cool Valley has also won this season, but fell last time out, while in-form jockey Philip Armson has Quirky Kirky, second on his last run.

* There are 20 entries for the Maiden race where the unraced four-year-old Cawthorne will carry a stone-and-a-half less than some rivals here.

* The two-mile point-to-point flat races bring the day to a close.

The fixture is one of only six this season to be given permission to run flat races under the rules of point-to-point racing.

Horses aged four, five or six may enter but can not have run under any rules, except in other flat races of this type.

The winner of each division will be offered a place in the Goffs Sale.

Four-year-old mares will only carry 10 stone, while six-year-old geldings carrying 12.

* E-tickets are available for £10, saving £3 on the gate price when bought in advance.

Under 16s are admitted free, and dogs are welcome, but must be kept on a lead.