Garthorpe Racecourse set for Belvoir point-to-point meeting

After a short mid-season break, Midlands Pointing returns to Garthorpe Racecourse on Sunday for the Belvoir point-to-point race meeting.

There is a seven-race card for Garthorpe’s second meeting of the season, including two races which are qualifiers for national series finals.

* The Timico Mixed Open race, due to start at 2.15pm, is the feature race, and Caryto Des Brosses, Golden Tobouggan and Queen Olivia are all likely to contest it, as is Vedettariat, one of two possible rides for leading lady rider Gina Andrews.

* The Connolly’s Red Mills Intermediate field contains some in-form horses and others not seen for a while.

Hadmeathello and Sommervieu have both recorded consecutive victories this season, while Lily’s Got Wings recently made the jump from Restricted and should appreciate Garthorpe’s undulating track.

Easythingsarebest had last season off and should be one to watch if back to his best, while Fair Exchange, Hurricane Vic and Tullys Touch should also be in the mix.

* The first race of the afternoon is a Hunt Members race which is shared with the South Notts.

Gerald Bailey-trained pair Spring Cover and Thomas Shelby have both won a maiden race this season and are looking to step up, while one from the Chatfeild-Roberts pair of She’s Real and Love Manhattan will also contest this one.

Distime has won a Novice Riders race this season and will have the in-form George Chatterton in the plate.

* This is followed by a conditions race for novice riders who have not yet reached five winners, but the horses bring experience.

Top-rated Curraigflemens has six point-to-point wins, and three under rules, but might want the ground at Garthorpe to be a little quicker, and Minella Friend has won five times in total, three of these under the jockey here, Belvoir member George Chatterton.

Also likely to contest this race is Susquehanna River, under Harry Arkwright.

* After the Mixed Open comes the Restricted race whose 15 entries have all won a single race in point-to-point.

Dale Peters and his mount Law of Gold were second in a very close finish last time out and will be the best-rated horse in this race, but General Arrow will also likely be a strong contender for the in-form Ellis/Andrews team.

If connections choose this race over the Members, then Thomas Shelby should perform well here, and others to investigate include Draft Pick, Merrydown Black, Kalinite, Platinum Ben, Desert Retreat and Templepoint.

* The last two races on the card are both maiden races for horses which are yet to win on a point-to-point track.

The first, over three miles, has 25 possible runners, but likely to be fewer on the day. King Gypsy and Sabbathical are both worth watching, and as four-year-olds will carry much less weight.

* Both of these may choose to run in the last race, the open maiden for four, five, six and seven-year-olds.

Besides these two, Bespoke Cave stands out as one to watch.

The first race is at 12.30pm, with gates opening at around 10.30am, and again there will be trade stands, catering units, bookmakers and other entertainment.

There will also be a dog show below the main paddock at £1 per entry, with rosettes for top three in each class.

There are classes for gun dog, hound, terrier, toy and utility, best cross breed with poodle, and best rescue.

E-tickets in advance are £13 per person, or £15 on the gate, while under 16s are admitted free.