Garthorpe point-to-point: Melton Hunt Club preview

The Melton Hunt Club point-to-point host their meeting at Garthorpe on Sunday, with the first of a seven-race card off at 2pm.

There is a healthy entry of 17 horses entered for the opening Melton Hunt Club Members Conditions Race, but more than half of those have other entries on the day at Garthorpe.

Most have similar ratings, so recent form may be key, with six winning on their last outing – Bingo Star (Revesby), Age Of Heroes (Horseheath), Kimora (Andoversford), Love Manhattan (Revesby), Max O (Guilsborough), Midnight King (Garthorpe) and Our Milly Acres (Tabley).

Quick Oats, Snuker and Gunmoney have also got recent wins and will enjoy faster ground.

* Horses in the following Restricted race have won a single race before.

For Age Of Heroes, Benefit Of Luck and The Glover this came in their most recent outing as maidens, so they may have a better chance.

But Dulwich Hill, Don’t Budge Me, Order In Court, Quirky Kirky and Somme Boy have all finished second in restricted company and could make a better bet.

* There has been some great novice rider racing this season and the one here looks likely to continue the trend.

The form horses are Kashmir Peak and L’Eldorado, both multiple winners this season, but Ballycahane, Derksen, Hurricane Vic, Max O, Pantxoa, Kimora all won on their last outing, too.

Bayley’s Dream, with three wins this season, is certainly another to watch.

* The next race is a shorter, 2m4f race for horses of 10 years or older.

If they both declare then this could turn out to be a contest between She’s Real and Mr Syntax.

Others to consider should be Blackwood Rover, Gallox Bridge, Sam Cavallaro and Santa’s Secret.

* The mixed open should see a return to the track for TheTalkingHorse, whom the ground should suit, and possibly a head-to-head duel with Hazel Hill.

Both are prolific winners at Garthorpe and further afield, the latter having won the last two outings in hunter chases at Leicester and Towcester.

Challenging them might be Caryto Des Brosses, with four wins this season at a lower level, and Toby Lerone, a recent winner at Edgecote.

* Mares and Fillies race next over three miles.

Chosen Rose has won her last two outings, propelling her from maiden to intermediate, and Our Milly Acres won recently at Tabley, but was slightly off the pace at Mollington.

Follow The Paint won back in March, and has been in the places in three runs since, while Kimora won a Ladies’ Open for older horses last month, but on different ground.

* The open maiden race concludes the meeting with a mixture of first-time runners and more experienced horses.

Chosen Tribe, Order In Court, Mackie Dee, High Hopper and Pelegrine Falcon have all shown potential here, but there a couple of un-raced youngsters to keep an eye on.

* Tickets on the gate are £13, with free admission for under 16s, but advance tickets are available for £10 at midlandspointing.com