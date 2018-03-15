Garthorpe point-to-point: Belvoir meeting tips and fancies

Garthorpe hosts its second point-to-point of the season on Saturday with 90 entries and a seven-race card lined up for the Belvoir meeting.

With the recent wet weather, decisions on runners will be dependent on ground conditions which will be updated during the week.

* The PPORA Club Members race for Novice Riders opens the action at 12.30pm where local horse L’Eldorado will be a strong contender, after two wins and a second place this season.

Global Power and Open Hearted both won last time out, but the latter was beaten by L’Eldorado in January at Thorpe. Crowded Room and Farmer Matt have both won races and could feature.

* The Garthorpe Hunts Conditions race has 13 entries, including Nick Wright horses Burtredgipandgump and Mr Maclennane.

The former finished fifth here in the conditions race for older horses last month, while the latter won at Horseheath last time out.

* They are also down for the Intermediate race, and Chipmunk would be the highest-rated horse along with Dynamic Island if they choose it.

Dynamic Island is one of two rides for Rory Bevin, the other being Bravehearted Harry which is also entered in the previous race.

The Easterbys’ Yoohoof should be a contender, with two wins and a second last season, while Mirs Choice won the Restricted here last month.

* The Mixed Open has 16 entries, including three from Gerald Bailey’s yard of which Mr Madeit is the most likely runner.

He won a pretty hot conditions race here last time out. Open Hearted is also entered and would be a contender, while Soleil d’Avril, for the Easterbys, will be one to watch if running here.

L’Eldorado has the race as another option, this time with Tom Chatfeild-Roberts booked for the ride.

Leavethelighton has a win and a second this season, while Invisible Man was fourth to Golden Tobouggan here at the last meeting, and James Henderson has well-rated Abricot de L’Oasis.

* The top-rated horse in the Restricted race is Merrydown Black who is also entered in the second race and may not run here.

They were impressive finishing second to In A Blue Dust at the Cottesmore meeting and will be looking to go one better.

Encounter A Giant and Alex Edwards won an Open Maiden here last time in great style and will attract backers, while Bene Regina and Tom Strawson also won on their last outing at the Brocklesby meeting. Strawson is booked to ride Streets of Milan here.

Quirky Kirky scored a second in their last race here.

* The last two races of the day are both maiden races, for horses yet to win, and five horses have entered both and will decide on the day which to run.

The four-year-old Wolvesacre will have a big weight advantage in either race and will only carry 10st 7lb.

Among the un-pointed horses entered in the open maiden are three who have raced under rules, Big Brother George, Leopards Leap and Order In Court, who have all achieved placings.

Raleagh Mountain, Thomas Todd, Velvet Steel and Unseen all have second-place finishes, and King of Rainbows is another to watch.

In the young horse maiden, for horses aged 4-7, five horses make their pointing debuts having raced under rules – Chosen Tribe, Kalangadoo, Mackie Dee, Northman and Order In Court.

Of the raced combinations, Bite The Biscuit and Raleagh Mountain are the pick.

Advanced tickets are available from midlandspointing.com at £10 per person, or £13 on the gate, with under 16s admitted free.