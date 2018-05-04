End of an era for Belvoir Darts League president Lol after 61 years

Darts stalwart Lawrence ‘Lol’ Pickin is calling it a day after more than 60 years with the Vale Of Belvoir League.

Lol started playing in the league for the Chequers Inn, at Woolsthorpe, in 1957 after leaving the Army, and has been president of the league for more than 12 years, as well as results secretary.

“It’s been very enjoyable and kept me in touch with what’s going on,” he said.

“It’s been a long journey from that first game to becoming president of the league.

“I’ve met so many great people along the way that I now call my friends, and I wish the league and everyone associated with it every success for the future.”

The league will appoint a new president and results secretary at its annual meeting which will be held at the Bull Inn, Bottesford, on Tuesday, August 14 from 8.30pm.

Spokesperson Emma Ramsay said: “The league would like to thank Lol for the many years he has contributed as president and results secretary.

“His character will certainly be missed on a Friday night, and we wish him well in the next chapter of his life.”

Applications for new league membership should be sent to the honorary secretary to arrive by July 31.

Call Emma Ramsay on 07734 600345 for more details.