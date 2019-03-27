Dominant Melton Kings clinch league runners-up finish

Melton Kings juniors completed a brilliant season in style to cement runners-up spot in the tough Sherwood Under 12s Basketball League.

Kings U12s went into their final game knowing a win would secure them second spot, but knew their mid-table opponents Chilwell Comets were not to be underestimated.

The first quarter started quickly with Chilwell taking an early 7-2 lead inside four minutes.

Kings tightened up their defence, playing with heart and tenacity, with Finlay Tuck leading by example.

Tuck also finished the quarter well at the offensive end, taking the ball to the basket to score as well as hitting a 15-foot jump shot.

Billy Parker and Willow Baxter-Clucas both made great passes to Nathan Britton who found space well, and swished the ball through the hoop from six and eight feet, respectively.

Kings finished the quarter 9-8 down, but had set the tone for the second quarter.

Melton brought experience off the bench as Jack Hodgkinson and Charlie Haffenden played in their last game for the under 12s.

The game turned in Kings favour as Haffenden and Hodgkinson dominated the game offensively and defensively, and added to Melton’s quickly-increasing score.

Great team play helped Britton increase his personal tally and saw Oscar Jones get onto the scoresheet with a nice baseline move, including an around the back dribble to beat his defender.

Chilwell were shut out for the entire quarter as dominant Melton raced into a 47–9 half-time lead.

The third and fourth quarter was more of the same as all of the Kings team contributed well at both ends of the court.

Britton kept up his excellent offensive play and added more baskets, as did Tuck who was having his game of the season.

Baxter-Clucas also contributed to the scoring with some excellent footwork around the basket, and she also provided a great assist to get Parker on the scoresheet.

The Comets could not cope defensively, and struggled to score against the Kings dominant defensive play as Melton ran away with a convincing 68-19 victory.

Teams can only take eight players to league fixtures, but Kings have rotated their squad of 12 throughout the season and all have contributed fully to the league success.

Special mentions should be made to the players that could not play in the final game – Jack Bloor, Jack Healing, Francis Butler, Oscar Hunt and Finlay Turner-Smith.

Scorers: Britton 18, Hodgkinson 16, Baxter-Clucas 10, Tuck 10, Haffenden 8 Jones 4, Parker 2.