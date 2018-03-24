Debuts and landmark black belts at Melton Jujitsu gradings

The bad weather didn’t dampen the first grading event of the year for Melton Jujitsu as 44 students tested for their next belt at Jubilee Sports.

Grading officers Shihan Craig Connell and Sensei Dave Eckersley, from Oldham, put everyone through their paces to make sure they gave their best performance in the self-defence art.

It was a special event for eight new students taking their very first belt, and also for George Skinner who took his black belt after four years of training.

Club instructors Sensei Antony Howell and Sensei Steve Parkin were also graded to Sandan (3rd Dan).

The club accommodates students from the age of three upwards over three classes, and is open to everyone wishing to improve confidence and fitness, and enjoy the social aspect.

Visit www.warrior-arts.co.uk or www.jubileesports.co.uk for details.

Results –

Juniors (age 7-14): Edee Hanford, Jessica Swain, Nancy Burniston (Red); Joshua Shields, Oscar Jones, Charlie and Katy Lamb, Tom Owens, Jess Vaulkhard, Imogen Swinscoe, Seren and Tilly Skelton (Yellow); Oliver Swinscoe, Olly Skelton, Jason He, Phoebe Langlands, Natasha Pepper, Jasmine Vickers (Orange); Oscar Tang, Ellis Vickers, Erin Jeffs (Green); Lexi Murphy, Sophie Pick (Blue/White); Matthew Ashton (Blue).

Seniors (age 15+): Tom Coulter, Sam Brumpton, Rachel Dixon, Joe Johnson-Copas, Daniel Bennett (Red); Tom Richardson, Jason Clarke (Yellow); Jake Pitt-Miller, Dan Skelton, Helen and Alex Langlands (Orange); Jono Hill, Harvey Bolton, Helen Widdowson, Christian Davidson (Green); Richard Skelton (Blue); Duncan Brown (Brown); George Skinner (1st Dan); Antony Howell and Steve Parkin (3rd Dan).