Davis Cup player delivers disability coaching course at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

Former Great Britain Davis Cup player Danny Sapsford visited Melton Mowbray Tennis Club to help train coaches Di Burdett and Brent Horobin in a pioneering new programme.

Sapsford, founder of Bright Ideas for Tennis, recently set up ‘I PLAY 30’, a charity to develop disability coaching in tennis clubs throughout the UK.

Danny Sapsford oversees a visually impaired coaching exercise. EMN-180320-143803002

He teamed up with Mark Bullock, National Sports Development and Inclusive Advisor and Coach, to deliver the training to Di and Brent and 12 volunteer club members.

The session had to be switched indoors at the last minute due to the inclement weather, but it did not detract from some rewarding training.

The Melton members were guided through a complete range of disabilities that they may encounter in the future, following Mark’s overriding message regarding disability in sport that anything is possible.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club, were selected as one of only five clubs in the county to undertake the Bright Idea sessions following a successful pilot scheme in Surrey.

Club chairman Nigel Haynes thanked Danny and Mark, who worked for a long spell with one of Leicestershire’s and Great Britain’s top wheelchair players, Jayant Mistry.

The club will begin their disability programme in April, working with the nearby Birchwood School, and will offer free sessions to the public starting on Saturday, April 21 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm at the Sports Village Club courts.

All equipment will be supplied.