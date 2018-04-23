Club invites new players to try tennis at two free sessions

Hamilton Tennis Club will be holding an Open Day on Saturday, April 28.

There will be two separate sessions on the day. The first will run from 10am to 12noon and the second from 2pm to 4pm.

People of all ages and abilities, including families, are welcome to go along to either session to try the sport of tennis, which is an excellent game for both the young and the not so young.

The tennis club, off Sandy Lane, has members whose ages range from four to 80.

During the Open Day there will be a coach and senior players on hand to help, and racquets can be provided - just wear suitable clothes and trainers.

You can join the club simply to play social tennis or, for more experienced payers there is the opportunity to play competitively.

Hamilton’s super seniors teams had mixed results this week.

The men’s team of Barrie Farnsworth, Selwyn Carter, Doug Hacking and David Gildove drew 4-4 with Lutterworth, with each pair winning two sets.

The ladies’ first team of Margaret Heggs, Margaret Shufflebotham, Eileen Merrison and Polly Dolby faced a strong Leicestershire side and lost 6-2, with the two Margarets winning two sets on tie-breaks.