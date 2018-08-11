Clifton nets Asfordby and Melton Series angling title

Paul Clifton clinched the Asfordby and Melton Society of Anglers Evening Series title thanks to a clear win in the final match last Thursday.

Fishing from peg eight, he switched between maggot and pellet on the pole for a mainly carp weight of 28lb 2oz.

Karl Nicholson took the runners up position with 13lb 9oz on paste from peg one, just in front of Steve Fletcher who weighed in 13lb 1oz on caster from 24.

There was a tie for fourth spot between Bruce Tilley, on peg 15, and Chris Randall, on 20, both weighing in with 12lb 9oz.

With league standings based on the six best results from the nine matches, Paul took the title with seven points thanks to five wins and a second place, finishing three points clear of junior Chris Randall who had three wins, two runners-up spots and a third place.

Karl Nicholson was third overall with 15 points, with Steve Fletcher two points back in fourth.

* Sunday’s match spoils went to Mike Smith on peg 24.

Starting on the feeder, he switched to the pole halfway through to finish with a 43lb mixed bag.

Runner-up Ray Fessey took a mainly carp weight of 36lb 8oz, using worm from peg 20, while Pete Wade, on 3, used paste for another mixed bag of 34lb 13oz, and Steve Fletcher was fourth with 33lb from peg five.