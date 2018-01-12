Chris leads Melton Indoor Bowls Club’s national finals bid

Have your say

Melton bowler Chris Rodgers is battling on two fronts to reach this year’s national indoor championships in the spring.

Rodgers came up against world top 10 player Les Gillett in all-Melton IBC singles tie in the fourth round of the area qualifiers.

And he saw off his long-time pairs partner with a tight 21-16 win to set up a quarter-final showdown with Leicester BC’s Andy Evans later this month.

Victory there would leave him just two matches away from a place in the national finals which will be held once again at his hometown club from March 23 to 31.

Rodgers had a first-round walkover before edging out Barwell’s Joe Dawson 21-19, and easing past James Alcock (Charnwood) 21-6.

He is also skip of one of two Melton teams left in the area pairs qualifiers.

They reached the semi-finals this week after beating the Charnwood pair, skipped by Tom Alcock, 20-13, in the quarter-finals.

A victory for Melton’s Jordan Butcher and partner over Martyn Allsop (Leicester) in their upcoming quarter-final would set up all-Melton last four tie against Rodgers.

All five of Melton’s pairs reached the third round stage where Paul Warrington, Ethan Giblett and Don Welch were all narrowly beaten.

Giblett also came within one match of reaching the national last 16 in the under 25s singles.

The young Melton IBC bowler did not drop a set in three matches to reach the area final, but went down 2-0 to Stamford’s Stephen Harris.

Veteran bowler Don Welch has also made it through to the area quarter-finals in the over 60s singles and faces Mark O’Connell (Church Gresley) in the last eight.