Charnwood Rutland Warriors welcome National League leaders to Brooksby

Charnwood Rutland Warriors welcomed the national Premier league leaders Sussex Thunder to Brooksby and after a well-contested game, lost out 66-42.

In the first quarter, both teams got off to a great start and played some great netball, but Thunder showed more composure and went into the second quarter with a 23-10 lead.

Warriors kept fighting going into the second quarter and produced more great netball, but Sussex also showed determination and stretched their lead to 20 goals, as hey reached the halfway point 39-19 in front.

Warriors went into the third quarter still determined to play their best netball and not give up, which is what they did.

But Thunder picked up on any loose balls and applied plenty of pressure to extend their lead to 27 at 55-28.

Going into the final quarter, Warriors showed composure and used fresh legs to their advantage as they won the quarter 14-11.

The Warriors defence was outstanding, gaining lots of turnover for their team to cap a spirited display.

Player-of-the-match was Jaydene Robinson.

Warriors: Ellie Gallagher, Rachel Duckers, Evie Mallon, Georgie Brock-Taylor, Alicia Wood, Katie Welsh, Laura Bailey, Jaydene Robinson, Michelle Magee, Maddie Munro-hall, Abi Hymas, Melissa Oakman.