Charnwood-Rutland Warriors ease past Jets at Brooksby

Charnwood-Rutland Warriors took to the court for the first time in 2019 in the National Premier League against Jersey Jets at their Brooksby Melton College home.

Both teams fought hard until the last second, but Warriors comfortably took the win, 63-27.

In the first quarter, both teams had a strong start contesting for every ball, but Charnwood began to build a lead as they settled into the match.

Charnwood ended the first quarter with a 17-6 lead, and were eager to increase it in the next.

From attack all the way down to defence, Charnwood continued to force further turn overs in the second quarter and pushed to extend their lead to 35-12, wining the quarter by a big 18-6 margin.

With the lead big enough they were able to bring fresh legs off the bench, and the third quarter was a test for Warriors to settle with the new players on the court.

The Jets still contested the game fiercely and took some turnovers, but Warriors didn’t let it affect their play, adding to the lead, and winning the quarter 15-5 for an overall 50-17 advantage.

Charnwood had a massive lead to take into the final quarter, but maintained their composure and possession through the court and took every goal possible to finish with a big 63-27 win.

The last quarter was much closer with Warriors just shading it as the Jets refused to give up and each team gave everything until the final whistle.

Warriors: Ellie Gallacher, Sam Griffin, Rachel Duckers, Laura Bailey, Georgie Brook-Taylor, Katie Welsh, Jaydene Robinson, Corey McGlynn, Abi Hymas, Melissa Oakman. Player-of-the-match: Corey McGlynn (WD).