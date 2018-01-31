Bowls: Melton teams find form in triples league

Have your say

Depleted Melton Bowlers overcame conceding a rink to claim victory in their latest Warren Triples League match on Saturday evening.

In a match reduced to three rinks following the walkover, Melton were quick to gain control and by the halfway stage were 15 shots ahead.

They kept up the pressure to clinch the match on shots aggregate, but Barnstone did take one of the three rinks played.

An even start to the other game saw Melton Indoor Bowls Club inch ahead by three shots after five ends against Belvoir Vale.

Melton IBC increased their advantage to 11 shots at 15 ends and shared 14 shots with Belvoir in the closing three ends to claim the overall win.

Vale picked up one winning rink and a draw.

House of Townend

Warren Triples League

BARNSTONE BC 36 MELTON BOWLERS 53

Rink scores: J. Cullen, A. Brailsford, K. Brailsford lost to Jenny McConnell, Marilyn Vye, Ron Vye 8-25; J. Hogg, G. Sherriff, I. Cole lost to Chuck Kershaw, Keith Blackshaw, John Poulton 10-19; K. Drew, A. Cullen, N. Drew beat Yvonne Paulton, David Fry, Arnold Browne 18-9.

BELVOIR VALE BC 53 MELTON IBC 64

Rink scores: John Lambert, Jill Lambert, Trevor Davis beat Malcolm Williams, David Pick, Sue Lemon 13-10; Chris Gorman, Evelyn Underwood, Lawrie Pugh lost to Carole Lomax, Norma Jackson, Stella Warren 13-17; Clive Underwood, Geoff Harrop, Josie Exton lost to Carol Pick, Malcolm Lomax, Brian Rippin 11-21; Marjorie Shaw, Jen Merrick, David Keegan drew with Gerald Horobin, Mike Lawrence, Alan Peberdy 16-16.