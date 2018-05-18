Bowls: Holwell Sports to hold open days

Holwell Sports Bowls Club is holding two open days this weekend for anyone looking to take up the sport.

The event, held at their home in Welby Road, Asfordby Hill, will run from 10am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday, and everyone is welcome.

Section B winners - Cliff Thompson, Leta Cuffin and Janet Reynold EMN-180517-112243002

The club held a round robin competition, with eight teams playing in two sections.

Section A was hotly contested with three teams finishing on four points. Phil Hardy, Viv James and Glenise/Frank ran out winners with +9 shots total. Three shots was the advantage in Section B where Cliff Thompson, Leta Cuffin and Janet Reynold were the winners.

As the rain began to fall in time for the final, Phil Hardy and co took the spoils.