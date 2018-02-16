Bowls: Belvoir Vale and Barnstone edge to tight triples league wins

Have your say

Saturday night brought two more matches in the Warren Triples League at Melton Indoor Bowls Club.

Syston BC and Barnstone began steadily, with the latter team taking a five-shot lead at the halfway mark.

But they could not pull away and eventually won by just four shots on aggregate with the rinks shared two apiece.

The other match between Belvoir Vale and Melton Bowlers also started very evenly with Bowlers taking a slender six-shot advantage after 12 ends.

But Vale fought back strongly over the last nine ends to forge ahead and win by 12 shots on aggregate with the four rinks again shared equally.

Warren Triples League

SYSTON BC 58 BARNSTONE BC 62

Rink scores: K. Toon, G. Dodge, G. Stone beat J. Hogg, S. Sherriff, N. Drew 16-12; B. Wright, D. Hudson, R. Heggs lost to J. Parker, K. Drew, R. Smith 11-22; A. Savage, S. Page, R. Hill lost to R. Spencer, H. McCandless, J. McCandless 10-17; K. Renshaw, T. Johnson, C. Wilkinson beat J. Cullen, A. Cullen, L. Payling 21-11.

MELTON BOWLERS 52 BELVOIR VALE BC 64

Rink scores: Yvonne Poulton, Marilyn Vye, Ron Vye lost to John Lamber, Evelyn Underwood, Richard Warrener 8-24; Chuck Kershaw, Les Woodcock beat Marjorie Shaw, John Shaw, Brian Birch 23-5; Barbara Woodcock, John Evans, Jenny McConnell lost to Daphne Birch, Geoff Harrop, Trevor Davis 13-28; Peter Craddock, David Fry, Arnold Browne beat Clive Underwood, Martin Porter, Lawrie Pugh 18-7.