Belvoir Vale Bowls Club honours 2018 champions

Belvoir Vale Bowls Club rewarded its top performers from the 2018 outdoor season at its annual presentation evening in Long Clawson Village Hall earlier this month.

Club members, families and friends enjoyed a three-course meal before club president Viv Pugh and competition secretary Daphne Birch presented trophies to the winners and runners-up.

Champions –

Novices Singles: Colin Macnab; runner-up: Malcolm Britton. Ladies’ Singles: Penny Carlton; runner-up: Daphne Birch. Men’s Singles: Richard Warrener; runner-up: John Lambert.

Ladies’ Pairs: Di Gorman and Viv Pugh; runners-up: Daphne Birch and Penny Carlton. Men’s Pairs: Brian Birch and David Carlton; runners-up: John Lambert and Simon Gant. Mixed Pairs: Sue Britton and Geoff Harrop; runners-up: Viv Pugh and Richard Warrener.

Ladies’ Triples: Di Gorman, Daphne Birch and Josie Exton; runners-up: Hilda Wiles, Viv Pugh and Evelyn Underwood. Men’s Triples: John Shaw, Chris Gorman and Gordon Crooke; runners-up: Geoff Harrop, Martin Porter and Brian Birch.